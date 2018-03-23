Former Miami Dolphins, Florida Marlins and Florida Panthers owner H. Wayne Huizenga has died at age 80, according to multiple media reports.

No cause of death was given.

Huizenga built his empire through Waste Management, Blockbuster and AutoNation and had a net worth last year of $2.8 billion, according to Forbes Magazine.

After buying a majority stake in the Dolphins in 1993, Huizenga also bought the team's home stadium, now known as Hard Rock Stadium.

Huizenga was the first owner of the Florida (now Miami) Marlins. The team won the World Series in 1997 and immediately went into "fire sale" mode, basically selling off or trade players that helped them win the title.

He sold the team a year later.

Huizenga also had a hand in bringing hockey to South Florida, founding the Florida Panthers in 1993.

The team retired his lucky number, 37, in his honor last December.