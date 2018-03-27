The NFL owners meetings are taking place this week in Orlando and while rule changes, like the catch rule and national anthem debate will be discussed, there is plenty of other news and transactions that they will take place as next month's draft moves closer.

Here is some of the news making headlines around the league.

• Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien says quarterback Deshaun Watson is ahead of schedule in ACL rehab and could be on the field throwing for OTAs.

• O'Brien also said defensive end J.J. Watt is doing well from a leg injury that ended his 2017 season early.

• Andrew Luck has begun throwing a football in his attempts to recover from a shoulder injury.

•Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Ryan Tannehill (ACL) will be ready for OTAs.

• The Tennessee Titans have signed backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

• New Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said he expects doctors to clear running back David Johnson in time to be ready for next month’s OTAs. Johnson missed most of last season with a wrist injury.

• Carson Wentz's recovery from a knee injury is "ahead of schedule," according to Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.