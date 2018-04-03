In November 2016. former Rams running back Isaiah Pead was involved in a car crash that resulted in having his left leg amputated. His NFL days are over but he now wants to compete and win a gold medal in track at the 2020 Paralympics.

The 2020 Paralympics will be held in Tokyo and Pead will be just 30 years old.

"The next one I'll be 34, and the next one I'll be 38, so I think maybe three gold medals. [Get] those three in the Paralympics, God be willing, that sounds like a hell of a career, right there," he told TMZ.

Pead was a standout high school runner at Eastmoor Academy in Columbus, Ohio and was a Division II 400 meter state champion. He has run under 10.98 seconds for the 100 meters, under 22.37 seconds for the 200 meters and 48.17 for the 400 meters.

"If they let me on the track," Pead added. "I'm going for the gold. Period. You understand?"

On Tuesday, Pead tweeted that he made contact with the USA Paralympic team's management for introductory talks:

Jus got off the phone with the management of the USA Paralympic team 🤪🤪 — Isaiah Pead (@iPead) April 3, 2018

Phone call was coo tho, jus a bunch of introductions blah blah ... nothing can start actually moving forward until my doctors and insurance sign a bunch of stuff... you kno how that go 🙄 — Isaiah Pead (@iPead) April 3, 2018

Buuutt I’m excited 🙃 — Isaiah Pead (@iPead) April 3, 2018

Pead was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of the University of Cincinnati.