With 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster being arraigned Thursday afternoon, new details came to light about the February incident that could send the former first-rounder to prison. For now though, San Francisco appears to be hanging onto the 24 year old, even after hearing claims from the Santa Clara County district attorney's office that Foster struck his live-in girlfriend in the head 8-10 times, ruptured her eardrum, dragged her by her hair, tried to keep her from reporting the incident, and that he possessed an illegal assault weapon.

“The 49ers organization is aware of today’s disturbing charges regarding Reuben Foster,” the team said in a statement. “We will continue to follow this serious matter. Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process.” Meanwhile, two of Foster's teammates—Jaquiski Tartt and Richard Sherman—attended the brief hearing. “We don't know what happened,” Sherman said. “I'm not judging the circumstances. I'm just trying to support him.”

In his first draft as 49ers GM, John Lynch was comfortable taking Foster third overall but ended up landing the Alabama product at pick No. 31 after trading into that spot. Now Foster presents a defining test during Lynch's nascent reign and many are already criticizing the organization for declining to cut ties at this point. "[Foster is] a symbol of who the 49ers are, and the corners they're willing to cut, until and unless they release him or tell us exactly why they haven't," Tim Kawakami has written in The Athletic.

Foster has until April 30 to plead on the three felonies he's charged with. In the meantime, he can begin preparing for the 2018 season.

1. After trading for him, the Browns will lock up Jarvis Landry, reportedly making him the league's highest paid slot receiver with a five-year, $75.5 million contract. $47 million of that is expected to be guaranteed, according to NFL Network. The total contract would put Landry fourth among all wideouts in yearly income.

2. The NFL preseason schedule is out, and while we won't know which games to circle on the calendar until we see where the top prospects land, here are five matchups that could be worth watching.

3. Danny Kelly explained "how the league’s evaluators try to crack the code for unquantifiable traits like poise, leadership, toughness, confidence, and, yes, grit." That process involves a lot of other vague phrases, such as "gut thing."

4. On Deadspin, Dom Cosentino has a long, colorful explanation of what the combine at night is really like. "It used to be that it was 90 percent NFL people here, and, like, 10 percent media," another reporter says in the story. "Now it feels like it’s 90 percent media and 10 percent NFL people."

5. The reports conflict slightly, but the Seahawks seem to have postponed a Colin Kaepernick tryout after being unsatisfied with his future protest plans.

6. Ryan Shazier was on-hand—and standing—during the Penguins' first playoff game Wednesday as he continues recovering from a spine injury.

7. Rich Campbell believes the Bears let wide receiver Cameron Meredith walk away because of his reconstructed left knee.

8. Star Giants safety Landon Collins is going to need additional surgery on his right forearm. Collins, who is entering a contract year in New York, had said he was completely healthy, but evidently tests showed "his forearm is not healing properly around the plate put there in December." He will likely be out until training camp.

9. With Thursday Night Football moving to FOX, it seems the Color Rush era is over.

10. Stanford scientists are attempting to figure out what causes a concussion.

