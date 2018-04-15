Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was reportedly arrested Sunday morning in Philadelphia after he was allegedly found passed out inside in a vehicle blocking a highway, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

According to Rapoport, Worley was arrested at 6 a.m. when he became combative with police. The police administered a taser on him. Rapoport also reported a gun was recovered at the scene. The incident occurred near the team facility, per Garafolo.

Rapoport reported that the Eagles issued a statement that said the team is "gathering more information" about his arrest.

Worley spent two seasons with the Panthers after he was selected by them in the third round of the 2016 draft. The 23-year-old is a Philly native who was recently traded to the Eagles for Torrey Smith.