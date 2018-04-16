Former Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley was charged with several offenses a day after cops found him drunk and passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Philadelphia authorities charged Worley with a violation of the uniform firearms act, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, possession of an instrument of crime with intent and resisting arrest, according to charging documents obtained by Philly.com.

Worley, 23, was arrested near the Eagles facility early Sunday morning. Authorities say they found Worley passed out inside a vehicle, and that the vehicle was blocking a highway.

He was arrested and tased after becoming combative with police.

The Eagles released Worley hours after his arrest.

The team acquired Worley in a trade with the Panthers last month. Carolina received wide receiver Torrey Smith in the deal.