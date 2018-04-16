Vikings, Eric Kendricks Agree to 5-Year, $50 Million Extension

By Scooby Axson
April 16, 2018

The Minnesota Vikings and linebacker Eric Kendricks agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension, the team announced.

The deal comes with $25 million in guarantees. He is set to make $1.14 million in base salary for the final season of his rookie deal.

Kendricks was the team's second round pick in 2015 and has led the team in tackles in each of his three seasons with Minnesota.

Kendricks, 26, had 113 total tackles this past season, helping the Vikings defense become a dominant unit.

That defense was ranked #1 in total defense in 2017, ranking second in both rushing and passing defense. The defense also allowed a league-low 15.8 points a game.

