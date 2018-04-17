After months of rumors and speculation—and hundreds of phone calls on my end—we’re only nine days away from the 2018 NFL draft. And here’s what I know for sure: Much of what will unfold within the top-10 picks rides on what the Giants do at No. 2. Last week, Peter King and I mocked up four different top-12 scenarios. If you want to zero in on what GM Dave Gettleman could do, there are three.

Take a quarterback: If the team does this, the chance that QBs go 1-2-3-4 intensifies. We’d know at that point that quarterbacks would go 1-2-3, and that could create a feeding frenzy for the fourth pick, where Browns GM John Dorsey could get the proverbial offer he can’t refuse from a QB-hungry team desperate for one of this year’s Big 4.

Trade the pick: Gettleman has said he wants to draft a player with “gold jacket” potential, and that would seem to limit how far he’d want to go down. But I’m told the Giants have done work on players like UTSA DE Marcus Davenport, which at least tells you they’ve bounced the idea around. If they were to trade the pick? Then we’d have QBs going 1-2-3, but one QB suitor comes off the market, and so the fourth QB could slip a bit.

Take a non-QB: I’ll say that I think that player would be Penn State RB Saquon Barkley. “Dave said he wants a guy he can envision in a gold jacket, and there are two guys in this draft like that; and really, to me, it’s one—Barkley,” said one AFC exec on Tuesday. “[Quenton] Nelson’s gonna be damn good, but he’s not perfect.” If Barkley’s the pick? Well, then we could see a small quarterback slide.

Oh, and that third scenario? That’s what I’m projecting in this mock draft. How far would the quarterbacks fall? My fourth mock draft of the 2017-18 academic year is right here for you …

And in case you missed the earlier versions, here’s November (1.0), February (2.0) and March (3.0).

1. Browns: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Crumbs of evidence are everywhere on this. Another one: Owner Jimmy Haslam has been asking around about Allen.

2. N.Y. Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Toughest team to peg. Darnold being available throws a wrench in things. But new GM Dave Gettleman said he wants a Hall of Famer …

3. N.Y. Jets (via Colts): Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Question of Josh Rosen vs. Baker Mayfield is solved in the building with the safest QB’s presence on the board.

4. Browns: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

Browns get more than a potentially great rusher—they also get someone who could make Myles Garrett better.

5. Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Denzel Ward, Quenton Nelson, trade down … Word is Elway confidantes Gary Kubiak and Matt Russell love Mayfield.

6. Colts (via Jets): Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Chubb would make the call easy for Chris Ballard. I think he’d feel good about Smith or Tremaine Edmunds here.

7. Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Demar Dotson’s injury puts Nelson in play. Derwin James is too. But Fitzpatrick is safe/ideal for Mike Smith.

8. Bears: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Nelson—a great value this late into the top 10—gets to play for his college line coach, and gets the nod over Ward.

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

9. Bills (via 49ers): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Brandon Beane is looking at all options to deal up. This one won’t require giving up both his 1s .

10. Raiders: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

The hope of Smith falling seems to be slowly dying. And Oakland has quietly done its work on this freakish athlete.

11. Dolphins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Drumbeat on Miami’s Mayfield love is persisting, and I think Rosen also would be a consideration. Vea’s pretty good too.

12. 49ers (via Bills): Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

John Lynch recoups the 2 he dealt for Jimmy G., and gets a player whom he might have taken at 9.

13. Redskins: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Lots of teams in the top 10 really like the smallish Ward, and the Redskins could use him to replace Kendall Fuller.

14. Packers: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

Green Bay telegraphed its corner lust with the Kyle Fuller offer sheet. New DC Mike Pettine wants man-cover guys.

15. Cardinals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

If Arizona can’t move up for a quarterback, it needs to get protection for the injury-prone one it has.

16. Ravens: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Surprise! Baltimore has an aging QB with a bad back who hasn’t played very well as of late. Time to look to the future.

17. Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

DC Gus Bradley gets a Kam Chancellor clone, with a dice-roll that James can become the player he was pre-injury.

18. Seahawks: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Jackson’s testing scores weren’t great, and that’s hurt his stock, but he’s a fantastic fit for Pete Carroll’s defense.

19. Cowboys: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Courtland Sutton will tempt Dallas, but Ridley gives them a receiver more ready to step in now for Dez Bryant.

20. Lions: Da’Ron Payne, DL, Alabama

I believe new head coach Matt Patricia will give his players an example of what he’s looking for with this pick. And Payne fits that.

21. Bengals: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins are getting older, so the Bengals need pressure players up front.

22. Bills: James Daniels, G/C, Iowa

The payoff for being patient in trading up is a guy who could be a 10-year cornerstone at one of two positions of need.

23. Patriots (via Rams): Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Had Miller going 31st to the Pats in my last mock. His stock has risen, so New England takes no chances.

24. Panthers: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

Carolina has done work on a lot of interior linemen. Hernandez can slide right into Andrew Norwell’s old spot.

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

25. Titans: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Evans is a versatile piece who’s a good example of what new coach Mike Vrabel will want in his front-seven players.

26. Falcons: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Atlanta lost Dontari Poe, and we all know the premium Dan Quinn puts on building depth on his defensive front.

27. Saints: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

New Orleans has flexibility to go a bunch of different ways. Alexander would pair well with Marshon Lattimore .

28. Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Pittsburgh’s got a hole left by the injury to Ryan Shazier, and Vander Esch is the perfect guy to fill it.

29. Jaguars: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Sutton’s not a finished product by any means, but his physical traits make him a heck of a get for the Jags here.

30. Vikings: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Vikings still could use some offensive line help, and Williams could start at guard, and evolve into a left tackle.

31. Patriots: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

At best, the Patriots are now year-to-year with Rob Gronkowski , which makes tight end a need spot.

32. Eagles: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Jay Ajayi’s in a contract year, and so this pick comes looking a year down the line, with a trade out of the first round also possible.

So, what do you think? Let us know at themmqb@gmail.com.