Former Packers Running Back Ahman Green Gets Probabtion For Child Abuse Charge

Green entered a plea agreement on Thursday.

By Jenna West
April 19, 2018

Former Packers running back Ahman Green was sentenced to 18 months of probation and found guilty of child abuse and disorderly conduct on Thursday in Wisconsin, according to ABC 2 News WBAY Green Bay.

Green entered an Alford plea deal, reports ABC News 2 WBAY, where the former football player maintains his innocence but tries to avoid a trial. It is similar to a no-contest plea. 

The plea comes after Green got into an altercation with his then-15-year-old daughter in June 2017 when she refused to do the dishes, reported the Green Bay Press Gazette.

His daughter told police that her father grabbed her, threw her against a cabinet and hit her. Green admitted to the police that he hit his daughter with an "open palm" while trying to discipline her, reports ABC News 2 WBAY

As part of his probation, Green is not allowed unsupervised contact with his daughter and must attend parenting and anger management classes.

Green played in the NFL for 12 seasons, spending eight years with the Packers. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)