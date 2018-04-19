Former Packers running back Ahman Green was sentenced to 18 months of probation and found guilty of child abuse and disorderly conduct on Thursday in Wisconsin, according to ABC 2 News WBAY Green Bay.

Green entered an Alford plea deal, reports ABC News 2 WBAY, where the former football player maintains his innocence but tries to avoid a trial. It is similar to a no-contest plea.

The plea comes after Green got into an altercation with his then-15-year-old daughter in June 2017 when she refused to do the dishes, reported the Green Bay Press Gazette.

His daughter told police that her father grabbed her, threw her against a cabinet and hit her. Green admitted to the police that he hit his daughter with an "open palm" while trying to discipline her, reports ABC News 2 WBAY.

As part of his probation, Green is not allowed unsupervised contact with his daughter and must attend parenting and anger management classes.

Green played in the NFL for 12 seasons, spending eight years with the Packers.