Dwight Freeney to Retire as a Colt After 16 Seasons in the NFL

After 16 years in the NFL, Dwight Freeney will sign a one-day contract with Indianapolis to retire a Colt.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 19, 2018

After 16 years in the NFL, Dwight Freeney will sign a one-day contract with Indianapolis to retire a Colt, the team announced Thursday.

The defensive end was a 2002 first-round pick out of Syracuse, and he played 11 seasons with Indianapolis, earning a 2007 Super Bowl ring with the team. 

He was a pass-rush specialist: He had 125.5 sacks in his career, which is tied for 17th on the NFL's all-time list.

Of the 17 players ahead of or tied with Freeney, 11 have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two are still playing and a few others just recently retired themselves. 

Freeney played in seven Pro Bowls. 

The 38-year-old also played with Chargers, Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks and Lions. 

