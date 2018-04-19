Jaguars Reveal New Simplified Uniforms and Helmets

The Jaguars revealed a new set of uniforms for the 2018 season, simplifying one of the NFL’s most derided looks.

Jacksonville’s previous uniforms were covered in all sorts of gold and teal accents and featured an unpopular half black, half gold helmet.

The new look is significantly cleaner, with no accents on the pants and no outlines around the jersey numbers.

Teal as alternates and color rush? 🤔



Don’t be surprised if you see them up to 3 times the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/8RYYOYeUzR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 19, 2018

Most notably, the team has done away with the multicolored helmet and replaced it with an all black design.

“True to our current identity and what we want to represent for years to come, our new uniforms are no-nonsense, all business and unmistakably Jaguars,” owner Shad Khan said in a statement.