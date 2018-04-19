Tom Brady Tops NFLPA Jersey Sales List

 Tom Brady is back at No. 1 on the NFL's Top 50 player sales list 

By Scooby Axson
April 19, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the NFLPA's Top 50 player sales list for the second time in three years, the players union announced.

The list is based on the total sales of officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is second on the list for the second straight year.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is third, followed by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who topped last year's list and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who cracked the top five for the first time.

No. 6 is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski rounding out the top 10.

There are 18 quarterback in Top 50, 14 wide receivers, six running backs and four tight ends. One offensive lineman made the list, Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Seven defensive players made the year-end list, with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller as the highest ranked at No. 13.

