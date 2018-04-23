The Bucs Will Use a Parrot to Announce Their Late-Round Draft Picks

Zsa Zsa the parrot will bring the pick to an announcer on the team’s pirate ship. 

By Dan Gartland
April 23, 2018

The final day of the NFL draft is a chance for teams to get weird, and boy are the Buccaneers getting weird with their picks this year. 

The team’s picks on the third day of the draft (rounds four through seven) will be announced by a person standing on the enormous pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium, which isn’t really all that weird. The crazy part is that the names of the selections will be delivered to that person by a parrot named Zsa Zsa. 

When I first heard about the parrot, I assumed the team would teach it to say the players’ names while it was on the clock. I am sorely disappointed, but at least the parrot’s flight will make great B-roll for a future documentary if any of those players turn out to be the next Tom Brady. 

