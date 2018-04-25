Michael Vick Hired As Offensive Coordinator in AAF League

Michael Vick gets a new chance at delivering a championship to Atlanta.

By Chris Chavez
April 25, 2018

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has been hired as the offensive coordinator for an Atlanta-based football team in the Alliance of American Football, the league announced. Chicago Bears offensive assistant Brad Childress will serve as the team's head coach.

Vick retired from playing in 2017. His coaching experience includes serving as an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2017 preseason. Vick's ties to Atlanta run deep since he was selected by the Falcons with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

“I have a love and passion for teaching the game of football. I’ve learned so much over the course of my career, playing for and being mentored by some of the best coaches in all of football,” Vick said in a statement. “I’m committed to paying it forward, helping players grow and putting some of my ideas into action on the football field. To do this in Atlanta just makes it that much sweeter.”

Atlanta's team will play at Georgia State Stadium, which previously served as Turner Field. The new 10-week regular season will start in Feb. 2019.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)