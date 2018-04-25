Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has been hired as the offensive coordinator for an Atlanta-based football team in the Alliance of American Football, the league announced. Chicago Bears offensive assistant Brad Childress will serve as the team's head coach.

Vick retired from playing in 2017. His coaching experience includes serving as an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2017 preseason. Vick's ties to Atlanta run deep since he was selected by the Falcons with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

“I have a love and passion for teaching the game of football. I’ve learned so much over the course of my career, playing for and being mentored by some of the best coaches in all of football,” Vick said in a statement. “I’m committed to paying it forward, helping players grow and putting some of my ideas into action on the football field. To do this in Atlanta just makes it that much sweeter.”

Atlanta's team will play at Georgia State Stadium, which previously served as Turner Field. The new 10-week regular season will start in Feb. 2019.