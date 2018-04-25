NFL draft prep requires countless hours of dedicated study. So to prime ourselves for the NFL's festivities in Dallas, beginning April 26, SI experts (both football and drink) scouted eight prospects from the Dallas area’s thriving beer scene and discovered some promising brews with impressive skill sets and plenty of upside. (The numbers below correspond with the above image.)

1. ARMADILLO ALE WORKS

BRUNCH MONEY, Imperial golden stout

Bold flavors of chocolate, vanilla and maple. It says BRUNCH on the label, but at 10% ABV it may be better sipped by the fireside after a hearty dinner.

2. COMMUNITY BEER CO.

TEXAS LAGER, Light-bodied lager

Community says it brews "for the greater good," and this bright, easy-drinking lager would be sure to please the draft crowds flocking to Jerry World.

3. PETICOLAS BREWING CO.

IT'S ALWAYS SOMETHING, Belgian strong ale

Highly carbonated, with sweet chocolate and banana notes and a spiciness in the finish—like a Jean-Claude Van Damme kick to the ’plexus.

4. RABBIT HOLE BREWING

MIKE MODANO'S 561, Kölsch-style​

The second Kölsch in our tasting is lighter and more crushable—an ideal hot-weather easy drinker for the backyard or the pontoon.

5. FOUR CORNERS BREWING CO.

EL CHINGÓN, American IPA

“Chingón” is slang for “badass,” and this hoppy, moderately bitter IPA lives up to its billing. The 360-degree peel-back top adds to the cool factor.

6. LAKEWOOD BREWERY

ALL CALL, Kölsch-style

Kölsch-style beers have picked up steam lately as a fuller-bodied alternative to a lager or a pilsner. This one, slightly sweet, gets the job done.

7. DEEP ELLUM BREWING CO.

DALLAS BLONDE, American blonde ale

A golden ale with citrus and floral hues that approximates a hearty, more flavorful pilsner. Gather your pals and take it tubing.

8. GRAPEVINE CRAFT BREWERY

LAKEFIRE, Rye pale ale

This complex quaff struck multiple notes of rye and malt in succession. Check it out at the brewer’s Grapevine, Texas, taproom.