Get Ready for Drake: Here are This Year's NFL Draft Walk-up Songs

Take a look at the walk-up songs for this year's NFL draft. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 26, 2018

The NFL draft is finally here, and with that, comes the music list you can expect to hear as this year's first round selections make their way to stage. 

As expected, "God's Plan" will be played, and because it's so nice, you'll hear it twice. It was chosen by Georgia's Roquan Smith and LSU's Derrius Guice.

The artist is also featured three other times on the list of 22 songs. 

Wyoming's Josh Allen went the classic Bon Jovi route with "Wanted Dead or Alive."

USC's Sam Darnold went with "Enter Sandman" by Metallica, and Penn State's Saquon Barkley is making no promises with "No Promises" by A Boogi Wit da Hoodie.

Texas' Connor Williams has the lone country song with "Devil Off My Back."

Sadly, we miss Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield's choice since he won't be attending.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)