The NFL draft is finally here, and with that, comes the music list you can expect to hear as this year's first round selections make their way to stage.

As expected, "God's Plan" will be played, and because it's so nice, you'll hear it twice. It was chosen by Georgia's Roquan Smith and LSU's Derrius Guice.

The artist is also featured three other times on the list of 22 songs.

Wyoming's Josh Allen went the classic Bon Jovi route with "Wanted Dead or Alive."

USC's Sam Darnold went with "Enter Sandman" by Metallica, and Penn State's Saquon Barkley is making no promises with "No Promises" by A Boogi Wit da Hoodie.

walk up songs for prospects tonight pic.twitter.com/ZyA2f51L4L — Riley Auman (@AumanacDraft) April 26, 2018

Texas' Connor Williams has the lone country song with "Devil Off My Back."

Sadly, we miss Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield's choice since he won't be attending.