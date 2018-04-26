The Arizona Cardinals were mediocre in almost every way last season, leading to the team's 8–8 record.

The franchise is pretty much starting over with the retirements of coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer.

Former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has taken over for Arians and veteran Sam Bradford was brought in to stabilize the quarterback position.

The offense will get a boost with the return of running back David Johnson who was missed of the season with an injury.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Cardinals hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 15 (No. 15 overall)

Round 2, Pick 15 (No. 47 overall)

Round 3, Pick 15 (No. 79 overall)

Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 97 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 4, Pick 34 (No. 134 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 5, Pick 15 (No. 152 overall)

Round 6, Pick 8 (No. 182 overall)

Round 7, Pick 36 (No. 254 overall) *compensatory selection