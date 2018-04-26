Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Cardinals use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

The Arizona Cardinals were mediocre in almost every way last season, leading to the team's 8–8 record.

The franchise is pretty much starting over with the retirements of coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer.

Former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has taken over for Arians and veteran Sam Bradford was brought in to stabilize the quarterback position.

The offense will get a boost with the return of running back David Johnson who was missed of the season with an injury.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Cardinals hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 15 (No. 15 overall)

Round 2, Pick 15 (No. 47 overall)

Round 3, Pick 15 (No. 79 overall)

Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 97 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 4, Pick 34 (No. 134 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 5, Pick 15 (No. 152 overall)

Round 6, Pick 8 (No. 182 overall)

Round 7, Pick 36 (No. 254 overall) *compensatory selection

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)