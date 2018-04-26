Buffalo Bills NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Bills use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

Last season, the Buffalo Bills broke a 17–year playoff drought that dated back to 1999, and look to build on that momentum in 2018.

Tyrod Taylor is in Cleveland and the team brought in A.J. McCarron, but another quarterback on the roster acquired through the draft wouldn't be a bad thing.

Whoever is calling the signals, they are going to need to stay upright, especially with Eric Wood, Cordy Glenn and Richie Incognito not being on the roster. A reliable receiver also could be an area of need for an offense that ranked next to last in passing offense.

There is a glaring weakness at linebacker and LeSean McCoy will be 30 at the beginning of the season, an age where most running backs start to decline.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Bills hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 12 (No. 12 overall)

Round 1, Pick 22 (No. 22 overall)

Round 2, Pick 21 (No. 53 overall)

Round 2, Pick 24 (No. 56 overall)

Round 3, Pick 1 (No. 65 overall)

Round 3, Pick 32 (No. 96 overall)

Round 4, Pick 21 (No, 121 overall)

Round 5, Pick 29 (No. 166 overall)

Round 6, Pick 13 (No. 187 overall)

