A 5-11 record last year marked the third straight losing season for John Fox's Chicago Bears, spelling the end of the coach's four-year stint in the Windy City. He's been replaced with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who has named former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich his own new offensive coordinator.

Last season, the Bears were willing to give Mike Glennon a shot, but after a 1-3 start they benched him in favor of rookie second-overall pick Mitch Trubisky. Even with the switch, the Bears finished dead last in the league in passing yards and receiving yards per game, but those woes could be offset by the additions of wideouts Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft this year? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Bears hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 8 (No. 8 overall)

Round 2, Pick 7 (No. 39 overall)

Round 4, Pick 5 (No. 105 overall)

Round 4, Pick 15 (No. 115 overall)

Round 5, Pick 8 (No. 145 overall)

Round 6, Pick 6 (No. 181 overall)

Round 7, Pick 6 (No. 224 overall)