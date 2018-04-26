The Cincinnati Bengals were annual perennial playoff participants at the beginning of the decade, but have had two straight losing seasons.

Not much has changed in the Queen City, as head coach Marvin Lewis was retained and signed a two-year contract extension, despite an 0–7 playoff record.

Last season, the Bengals' problems started on the offensive side of the ball. They couldn't run the ball (or pass it for that matter), finishing dead last in the NFL in total offense.

Getting an offensive lineman is paramount to help protect whoever will be throwing the ball to A.J. Green, and the team could use some help along the defensive line.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Bengals hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 21 (No. 21 overall)

Round 2, Pick 14 (No. 46 overall)

Round 3, Pick 13 (No. 77 overall)

Round 3, Pick 36 (No. 100 overall) * compensatory selection

Round 4, Pick 12 (No. 112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 14 (No. 151 overall)

Round 5, Pick 21 (No. 158 overall)

Round 5, Pick 33 (No. 170 overall) * compensatory selection

Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 249 overall)

Round 7, Pick 34 (No. 252 overall) * compensatory selection

Round 7, Pick 35 (No. 253 overall) * compensatory selection