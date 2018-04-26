The start of the NFL draft is hours away and there is tons of buzz about just what will unfold in the first round this year.

The Cleveland Browns have the No 1 pick and the No. 4 pick this year after going 0-16 during the season and thanks to acquiring the Texans' first-round pick in a draft-day trade last year.You can keep up with all things concerning the Browns specifically and what they might do with their picks here.

In addition to Cleveland, the Patriots (Nos. 23 and 31) and Bills (Nos. 12 and 22) also have two first-round picks while the Chiefs, Rams and Texans will not pick until the second round.

Peter King broke down some of the bigger rumors and ruminations concerning the draft and previewed the draft on his podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest rumors and news surrounding the draft below.

Rumors and News

• Head coaches and general managers around the NFL believe Cleveland will select Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1 (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• People have floated the theory that a team plotted to have Josh Allen's old tweets released just before the draft so the Wyoming quarterback would slide to that team. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Ravens, Seahawks, Titans and Lions are all open to trading back in the first round. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• There is a sense around the league the Cowboys are looking at putting together a deal for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas that would include Dallas' second-round pick (No. 50 overall), but the Cowboys would need to know they could sign Thomas to a long-term deal. (Dan Graziano, ESPN.com)

• Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks and Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could be used as trade bait. (Dan Graziano, ESPN.com)

• The Saints have made calls about moving up from No. 27 to higher in the first round and are prepared to make a move. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Barring unexpected new info or a trade surfacing, the Browns have settled on Baker Mayfield as their choice with the No. 1 pick. (Josina Anderson, ESPN.com)

• The Giants could be looking to trade down from the No. 2 pick because according to a source, the team has "a ton of needs." (Dianna Russini, ESPN.com)

• Giants coach Pat Shurmur said the team is "planning on picking at No. 2" since it doesn't seem like other teams want to move up that high in the draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)