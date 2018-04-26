After a disappointing season in which they failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008, the Green Bay Packers will look to stock up on young talent to provide superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the tools for another championship run. In free agency, Mike McCarthy added cornerbacks Davon House and Tramon Williams, as well as defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson to shore up the defense. On the other side of the ball, Green Bay signed tight end Jimmy Graham, who will look to be Rodgers's star receiver.

How will the Packers use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Packers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 14 (No. 14 overall)

Round 2, Pick 13 (No. 45 overall)

Round 3, Pick 12 (No. 76 overall)

Round 4, Pick 1 (No. 101 overall)

Round 4, Pick 33 (No. 133 overall)

Round 5, Pick 1 (No. 138 overall)

Round 5, Pick 35 (No. 172 overall)

Round 5, Pick 37 (No. 174 overall)

Round 6, Pick 12 (No. 186 overall)

Round 6, Pick 33 (No. 207 overall)

Round 7, Pick 14 (No. 232 overall)