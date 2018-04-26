Houston Texans NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Texans use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

The story of the 2017 Houston Texans can be attributed to the players that were not playing due to injury.

Season–ending injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt derailed the Texans, as they looked to three-peat in the AFC South but instead finished with a 4–12 record.

There were a few bright spots, namely wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who caught 96 passes for 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns, while earning first-team AP All-Pro team honors.

A boost to the offensive line and secondary could be key to getting the Texans back to the top of the division.

Here's the full list of picks the Texans hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 3, Pick 4 (No. 68 overall)

Round 3, Pick 16 (No. 80 overall)

Round 3, Pick 34 (No. 98 overall) * compensatory selection

Round 4, Pick 3 (No. 103 overall)

Round 6, Pick 3 (No. 177 overall)

Round 6, Pick 37 (No. 211 overall * compensatory selection

Round 6, Pick 40 (No. 214 overall) * compensatory selection

Round 7, Pick 4 (No. 222 overall)

