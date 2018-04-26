The Miami Dolphins continued their inconsistent ways in 2017, and it led to the team missing the postseason for the eighth time in the last nine years.

The quarterback position is key, with Ryan Tannehill coming back from a knee injury.

This is Year 3 in Adam Gase's tenure, and it might be his last to produce a winner in the AFC East, which has been dominated by the New England Patriots.

The team also has to replace defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and productive wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Dolphins hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 11 (No. 11 overall)

Round 2, Pick 10 (No. 42 overall)

Round 3, Pick 9 (No. 73 overall)

Round 4, Pick 23 (No. 123 overall)

Round 4, Pick 31 (No. 131 overall)

Round 6, Pick 35 (No. 209 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 7, Pick 9 (No. 227 overall)

Round 7, Pick 11 (No. 229 overall)