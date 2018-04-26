The Minnesota Vikings used a dominant defense and steady play from quarterback Case Keenum to reach the NFC Championship last season.

The Vikings led the NFL in total defense and gave up the fewest points in the league in going 13–3.

Keenum is now in Denver as the Vikings signed Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal and locked up linebacker Eric Kendricks on a five-year extension.

Minnesota hopes are high for the 2018 season, as they get back running back Dalvin Cook, who missed the majority of the season with a knee injury.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Vikings hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 30 (No. 30 overall)

Round 2, Pick 30 (No. 62 overall)

Round 3, Pick 30 (No. 94 overall)

Round 5, Pick 30 (No. 167 overall)

Round 6, Pick 30 (No. 204 overall)

Round 6, Pick 39 (No. 213 overall)

Round 6, Pick 44 (No. 218 overall)

Round 7, Pick 7 (No. 225 overall)