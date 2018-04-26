New York Giants NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Giants use their picks in the 2018 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

The New York Giants are looking to bounce back from a miserable 2017 season, in which injuries and inconsistency played a part in a 3–13.

After the season, the Giants cleaned house, firing their coach and general manager. With new coach Pat Shurmur in place, the Giants hope to improve on a stagnant running game plus fill some holes on a porous defense. 

In last year's draft, the Giants used their first round pick on Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram. 

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Giants hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 2 (No. 2 overall)

Round 2, Pick 2 (No. 34 overall)

Round 4, Pick 2 (No. 102 overall)

Round 4, Pick 35 (No. 135 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 5, Pick 2 (No. 139 overall)

Round 6, Pick 2 (No. 176 overall)

