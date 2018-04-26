For the Oakland Raiders, moving ahead after a disappointing 2017 season should be easy with new coach Jon Gruden coming in.

The pieces are in place for the offense to get back on track, but the defense is where the team continues to have issues despite having Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack on the roster.

Finding Mack some linebacker help and shoring up the defense that gave up an average of 5.6 yards every time an opponent snapped the ball could be the team's focus in the draft.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re listing every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Raiders hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 10 (No. 10 overall)

Round 2, Pick 9 (No. 41 overall)

Round 3, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall)

Round 4 Pick 10 (No. 110 overall)

Round 5, Pick 22 (No. 159 overall)

Round 5, Pick 36 (No. 173 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 6, Pick 11 (No. 185 overall)

Round 6, Pick 38 (No. 212 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 6, Pick 42 (No. 216 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 6, Pick 43 (No. 217 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 7, Pick 10 (No. 228 overall)