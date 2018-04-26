The Tennessee Titans had a successful season in 2017, finishing with a 9-7 record on their way to a wild card round victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Titans lost in the Divisional round, Mike Mularkey's team excelled on the defensive side of the ball and found some consistency in the running game. In the offseason, Tennessee signed guard Josh Kline, cornerback Malcolm Butler and running back Dion Lewis, among others.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Titans hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 25 (No. 25 overall)

Round 2, Pick 25 (No. 57 overall)

Round 3, Pick 25 (No. 89 overall)

Round 4, Pick 25 (No. 125 overall)

Round 5, Pick 25 (No. 162 overall)

Round 6, Pick 25 (No. 199 overall)