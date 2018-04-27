Baker Mayfield appeared on Jimmy Kimmel after getting drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Browns on Thursday.

He showed up with his family in the background, and the late night host had a great time discussing the quarterback's Brett Favre draft eve recreation photo

Mayfield said Favre even reached out to him about the photo.

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” - Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

The two then discussed Mayfield's move to the "dream city" of Cleveland.

For Kimmel, the good news was Mayfield only has to beat zero wins.

But the former Oklahoma star didn't want to guarantee anything, saying "It's gonna to be good."