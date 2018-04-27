Watch: Baker Mayfield Appears on Jimmy Kimmel After Getting Drafted at No. 1

Baker Mayfield appeared on Jimmy Kimmel after getting drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Browns on Thursday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

He showed up with his family in the background, and the late night host had a great time discussing the quarterback's Brett Favre draft eve recreation photo 

Mayfield said Favre even reached out to him about the photo.  

The two then discussed Mayfield's move to the "dream city" of Cleveland. 

For Kimmel, the good news was Mayfield only has to beat zero wins.

But the former Oklahoma star didn't want to guarantee anything, saying "It's gonna to be good."

