Report: Jay Cutler Expected to Retire, May Return to TV

Former Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to retire and could return to television as an analyst or in a reality show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Speaking of future TV stars, ex-#Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is expected to retire (again), as well. He may be coming to a reality show near you, as will his wife. And of course, there is the Fox interest to join the broadcast booth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

Cutler, 34, was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2006. He teased at a possible retirement before last season, but opted instead to sign a 1-year, $10 million contract with Miami. The Vanderbilt graduate was expected to become an analyst for FOX before returning to football.

Cutler has played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Chicago Bears and Dolphins. He has made just two playoff game appearances, throwing for a combined 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Last season, Cutler took over the starting role from the injured Ryan Tannehill and threw for 2,666 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.