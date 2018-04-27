Report: Jay Cutler Expected to Retire, May Return to TV

Cutler flirted with retirement before joining the Dolphins last season.

By Nihal Kolur
April 27, 2018

Former Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to retire and could return to television as an analyst or in a reality show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Cutler, 34, was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2006. He teased at a possible retirement before last season, but opted instead to sign a 1-year, $10 million contract with Miami. The Vanderbilt graduate was expected to become an analyst for FOX before returning to football.

Cutler has played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Chicago Bears and Dolphins. He has made just two playoff game appearances, throwing for a combined 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Last season, Cutler took over the starting role from the injured Ryan Tannehill and threw for 2,666 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)