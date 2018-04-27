Although he got drafted to a small market, Josh Allen isn't quite done with the spotlight on his racially insensitive tweets that surfaced this week.

Buffalo Bills linebacker and team captain Lorenzo Alexander spoke on the topic Friday, saying he is keeping an open mind about the No. 7 overall pick but that Allen may have to answer for his past.

"What I'm gonna do is extend some grace and wait to get to know the kid and see how he develops," Alexander told the Bills' official radio program. "And that's how you got to approach it.

"Now everyone might not have that same approach. I would encourage every teammate in our locker room to do that, but he's gonna have to at some point, whether he does it in front of the whole team or one-off, somebody's gonna ask him, 'Why did you say that?' Or 'Why were you quoting those words?'

"He's gonna have to have a good answer. I've listened to a couple of interviews, and I think it's gonna come from the heart, and he'll be fine. But he's gonna maybe have to work a little bit harder from certain people in the locker room, but I don't think it's an issue, because that's who he was and not who he is."

Yahoo! Sports published Allen's tweets from 2012 and 2013 on Wednesday. The tweets have been deleted, but contained offensive language and racial slurs.

The Bills traded with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on draft night to move up from the No. 12 overall pick to No. 7, where they selected Allen.