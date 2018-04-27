Which School had the Most Players Picked in the First Round of the NFL Draft?

The NFL draft started Thursday with the first round. So what school had the most picks?

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

The NFL draft started Thursday with the first round.

The Cleveland Browns had the first pick, choosing Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. 

Penn State's Saquon Barkley went next to the Giants, and USC quarterback Sam Darnold went to the Jets for the No. 3 pick. 

Ohio State's Denzel Ward went No. 4 to the Browns, and North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb rounded out the top five, heading to the Broncos. 

So what school had the most picks?

The SEC led all conferences with 10 first round picks. Of those 10, seven were from Alabama and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship this year. 

Alabama had four picks: Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins, Da'Ron Payne to the Redskins, Rashaan Evans to the Titans and Calvin Ridley to the Falcons.

Georgia had three picks: Roquan Smith to the Bears, and Isaiah Wynn & Sony Michel to the Patriots.

The draft continues with the second and third rounds on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET. 

