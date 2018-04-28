John Dorsey is a different type of general manager. Up until he was let go by the Chiefs a year ago, you could spot him at practices in Kansas City wearing the same retro off-white team sweater every … single … day. Now he’s at the helm of the Browns, already having selected the quarterback he expects to begin turning around a moribund franchise with one win in two seasons.

It’s not just those high picks that Dorsey has been focused on, though. Like any GM, he was also tending to the backend of this weekend’s NFL draft. Dorsey, however, may be the only one in the NFL who films and privately distributes recruiting videos to the undrafted free agents his team is planning to target at the end of the draft. Here’s the second half of the video he made this year for the Browns (the first half is personalized to the prospect).