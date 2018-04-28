WATCH: John Dorsey’s Recruiting Video for Potential Browns Undrafted Free Agents

Quickly

  • How much is the Browns GM trying to change the tone in Cleveland? Have a look at the hype video he sent this spring to prospects he could be looking to sign as undrafted free agents after everything done on Saturday
By Robert Klemko
April 28, 2018

John Dorsey is a different type of general manager. Up until he was let go by the Chiefs a year ago, you could spot him at practices in Kansas City wearing the same retro off-white team sweater every … single … day. Now he’s at the helm of the Browns, already having selected the quarterback he expects to begin turning around a moribund franchise with one win in two seasons.

It’s not just those high picks that Dorsey has been focused on, though. Like any GM, he was also tending to the backend of this weekend’s NFL draft. Dorsey, however, may be the only one in the NFL who films and privately distributes recruiting videos to the undrafted free agents his team is planning to target at the end of the draft. Here’s the second half of the video he made this year for the Browns (the first half is personalized to the prospect).

NFL

