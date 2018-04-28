The Rams traded wide receiver Tavon Austin to the Cowboys, the two teams announced Saturday.

Dallas gave up the 192nd pick overall in the sixth round to get Austin.

#LARams have traded Tavon Austin to the Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/ogUK1z7lp4 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 28, 2018

The Rams now have seven sixth-round picks with the trade.

The 28-year-old has played his entire career with the Rams. He was a first-round pick in 2013 out of West Virginia.

Austin had 59 carries for 270 yards last season. He had 13 receptions for 47 yards.

Austin has had 194 catches for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He's recorded 1,324 yards and three touchdowns on 158 punt returns.

