Report: Matt Ryan Agrees to Five-Year Extension With Falcons

This extension will reportedly make Matt Ryan the first quarterback to make $30 million per season.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 03, 2018

Matt Ryan and the Falcons have agreed to a five-year extension with $100 million guaranteed, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reports.

According to Mortensen, this extension will make Ryan the first quarterback to have a deal worth $30 million per season.

Ryan was entering the final year of his contract going into 2018 and was scheduled to make $19.25 million for the year.

The 2016 MVP has played his entire career in Atlanta after being drafted by the Falcons with the No. 3 pick in 2008. He's started every game of his career besides two he missed during his second season.

Last year Ryan had 4,095 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes for the 10-6 Falcons. For his career, Ryan is completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 41,796 yards and 260 touchdowns. He is seventh among active quarterbacks in career passing yards and eighth in touchdowns.

