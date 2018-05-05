Former Rams running back Isaiah Pead was involved in a car crash that resulted in having his left leg amputated in 2016.

While he's no longer playing football, he has set his sights on the 2020 Paralympics and winning a gold medal in track.

He tweeted in April about contacting the U.S. Paralympic team.

This week, he made a huge step toward that goal.

Pead posted a video on Twitter of his first steps in a prosthetic running leg.

First steps in a running leg! 🙌🏾🙏🏾 y’all see what all that trash talkin got me 👀👀 lol pic.twitter.com/XHIGFPdf2Q — Isaiah Pead (@iPead) May 4, 2018

Pead will be 30 years old at Tokyo games, and he's told TMZ before he's looking to win "maybe three gold medals."