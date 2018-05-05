Former Rams Running Back Isaiah Pead Posts First Steps in Prosthetic Running Leg

Isaiah Pead posted a video on Twitter of his first steps in a prosthetic running leg.  

By Charlotte Carroll
May 05, 2018

Former Rams running back Isaiah Pead was involved in a car crash that resulted in having his left leg amputated in 2016. 

While he's no longer playing football, he has set his sights on the 2020 Paralympics and winning a gold medal in track. 

He tweeted in April about contacting the U.S. Paralympic team. 

This week, he made a huge step toward that goal. 

Pead will be 30 years old at Tokyo games, and he's told TMZ before he's looking to win "maybe three gold medals."

