Former NFL head coach Chuck Knox died after a battle with dementia, according to multiple media reports.

Knox was 86.

Knox was known around the NFL as "Ground Chuck" for his desire of running the ball.

Knox also coached the Los Angeles Rams (1973-77, 1992-94) and Buffalo Bills (1978-82) during his time as a head coach.

He led the Seahawks to the franchise's first playoff win, double–digit winning season and first division title and is the second winningest coach in the team's history.

Knox had a career record of 186–147 and won the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award three times. Knox was inducted into the Seahawks' Ring of Honor in 2005.