Report: Eagles, White House Working on June 5 Visit

The Eagles have reportedly been invited to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Donald Trump on June 5.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 17, 2018

The Eagles have been invited to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Donald Trump on June 5, reports 6ABC. 

According to 6ABC, the details are still being organized 

The Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. 

After the win, a number of players said they would boycott a potential visit. Defensive end Chris Long said he planned to skip the trip this year, and he also skipped the visit last year when he was a member of the Patriots. Wide receiver Torrey Smith and Malcolm Jenkins also announced they would boycott the trip.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Trump's presidency "disastrous" in a meeting last year that was leaked to The New York Times last month.

Last year, about two dozen players on the Patriots skipped the White House visit.

