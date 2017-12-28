The Canadian Football League has announced that it will approve a contract for former Heisman trophy winner and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel to play in 2018.

The league issued the following statement:

“Since last summer, the Canadian Football League has been engaged in a thorough process to determine the eligibility of Johnny Manziel. This process has been conducted with the cooperation of Mr. Manziel and independent of the team which currently holds his CFL rights, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It has included an ongoing assessment by an independent expert on the issue of violence against women, a review by legal counsel, and an in-person interview of Mr. Manziel conducted by the Commissioner. As well, Mr. Manziel has been required to meet a number of conditions set by the league. As a result of this process, the Commissioner has now informed Mr. Manziel and the Tiger-Cats he is prepared to approve a contract for Mr. Manziel should one be negotiated. The process that led to this decision does, however, continue. Mr. Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.”

Manziel's contract rights are held by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He worked out for the Tiger-Cats in August and then activated Hamilton's 10-day window but the CFL extended the window for further evaluation. The Tiger-Cats hold his rights into January.

Manziel met with CFL commissioner Randy Ambroise in September to discuss what the quarterback would possibly need to accomplish to join the league.

Manziel has not played since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. He played in just 14 games over two seasons after being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He has thrown for seven touchdowns and 1,675 yards in his career.