Report: Rob Gronkowski's Contract is Being Restructured

Gronk currently has a base salary of $8 million.

By Nihal Kolur
May 21, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has flirted with retirement all offseason before confirming he will play in 2018. But, according to NFL Media's James Palmer, the Patriots and Gronkowski are working to restructure Rob's contract.

Gronk and his agent Drew Rosenhaus reportedly met with Bill Belichick last week, presumably to speak on such negotiations.

Last year, Gronk had incentives added to his deal, which could be the case this season as well. He is currently set to receive a base salary of $8 million.

Gronkowski has two years and $17 million remaining on his contract. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Gronkowski played in 14 regular season games last season, catching 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

