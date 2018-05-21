Report: Rob Gronkowski's Contract is Being Restructured

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has flirted with retirement all offseason before confirming he will play in 2018. But, according to NFL Media's James Palmer, the Patriots and Gronkowski are working to restructure Rob's contract.

A contract restructure with Rob Gronkowski is currently being worked on. If it has incentives like last year, per NFL rules it can't be done until May 24th (1 year from when he restructured his last deal). That’s a date to keep an eye on. Patriots third OTA is also on May 24th — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 21, 2018

Gronk and his agent Drew Rosenhaus reportedly met with Bill Belichick last week, presumably to speak on such negotiations.

Last year, Gronk had incentives added to his deal, which could be the case this season as well. He is currently set to receive a base salary of $8 million.

Gronkowski has two years and $17 million remaining on his contract. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Gronkowski played in 14 regular season games last season, catching 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.