Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won’t be at the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday, but he’s got a pretty good excuse. He’s in Montreal, where he is graduating from McGill University’s medical school.

That makes him the first active NFL player to hold a medical a degree, an accomplishment he hopes the league will let him tout on the back of his jersey.

“I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey,” he told the Kansas City Star in February. “I’ve already started a conversation with the league office and they say that anything is possible.”

This is it! Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure for all 2018 graduates of @mcgillu Faculty of Medicine. #LDTMD #graduation #passion #nfl #chiefs pic.twitter.com/j4oD1BCuXJ — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) May 29, 2018

Duvernay-Tardif had planned to become a doctor long before he planned to be professional football player. He didn’t even join the football when he first enrolled at McGill—keeping up with classes in English was enough of a challenge for the native French speaker—but his love of the game brought him soon brought him back to the field and he became the best college player in Canada.

Duvernay-Tardif’s dominance in Canada caught the eye of many NFL scouts, though his sudden emergence as an NFL prospect put a kink in his academic plans. He was only a few credits short of his degree when Chiefs took him in the sixth round of the 2014 draft so Duvernay-Tardif met with the school’s dean to devise a plan that would let him finish his schooling during the offseason. After taking a licensing exam this spring, he can officially call himself a doctor.