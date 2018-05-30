A lawyer for Colin Kaepernick says that an NFL owner testified under oath during a collusion grievance deposition that he changed his mind about signing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback after President Donald Trump comments about firing players that disrespect the flag.

Kaepernick filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests not his football ability.

Kaepernick's legal team has deposed more than a dozen people, including owners of the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos general manager John Elway gave depositions in the case

Attorney Mark Geragos told the “Straight Aim” podcast Tuesday that the unidentified owner's testimony proves collusion.

"In this civil case, there’s no doubt that the existing coaches — and I’m talking about Super Bowl-winning coaches — have testified under oath that he’s a starting quarterback in this league, and so that’s mind boggling,” Geragos said. “When you ask them … specifically why he isn’t he being hired … they say because of the national anthem policy.

The only reason — and the owners will admit that — they haven’t signed him is they’re afraid of Trump, and they’ve colluded because of Trump,” Geragos added.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season after protesting the national anthem by taking a knee during the anthem throughout that season, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

Last week, NFL owners voted to approval a new policy requiring players on the sidelines must stand for the national anthem.

Players can choose to stay in the locker room during the anthem, but teams will be fined for any personnel that "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines.

“This substantiates everything we have thought all along and just proves that they colluded,” Geragos said.