Rob Gronkowski To Attend Patriots Minicamp

Rob Gronkowski says he will attend Patriots mandatory minicamp

By Scooby Axson
June 03, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he will attend the team's mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday.

Groknowski skipped the team's previous organized team activities after announcing last month that he would return for the 2018 season.

“We’ve got mandatory minicamp this week. So I’ll be there this week. I’ll be full go. I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait to get back to work. I’m excited,” Gronkowski said at a charity event.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is also expected to show up this week after missing the voluntary OTAs.

Last season, Gronkowski had 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games and had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

