Reporter Asks White House Why Trump Doesn't Support NFL Players' Right to Free Speech

"If the White House supports the [Colorado] baker's right of free speech, why doesn't the White House support the [NFL] players' right to free speech?"

By Nihal Kolur
June 05, 2018

Amidst the cancellation of plans to honor the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory at the White House, a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders about President Trump's view on the rights of NFL players to free speech.

"If the White House supports the [Colorado] baker's right of free speech, why doesn't the White House support the [NFL] players' right to free speech?" NBC News' Peter Alexander asked. 

"The President doesn't think this is an issue simply of free speech, he thinks it is about respecting the men and women of our military, its about respecting our national anthem and its about standing out of pride for that," Sanders responded.

Watch her full comments below.

In his question, Alexander referred to a Colorado baker who refused to create a cake with an LGBT message on it. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the baker on Monday, citing religious and speech freedoms.

The Eagles were supposed to attend a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, but Trump nixed those plans at the 11th hour, and will instead host "A Celebration of America" featuring military bands and the playing of the national anthem.

In his reasoning for canceling the Eagles visit, Trump said that the team disagrees "with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem."

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, fewer than 10 players planned to attend the White House celebration.

