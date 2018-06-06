Western Michigan CB Sam Beal Trying To Enter NFL Supplemental Draft

Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal filing paperwork to enter NFL supplemental draft

By Scooby Axson
June 06, 2018

Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal is trying to enter the 2018 NFL supplemental draft and will file paperwork to do so, according to multiple media reports.

Beal, a 6'1" 190-pounder will petition the NCAA to enter the draft and could be selected in the first three rounds.

Beal had 26 tackles, one forced fumble, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions last season for Western Michigan and was a second-team All-MAC selection.

He won't play for Western Michigan this year because of academics.

“The bottom line is he was forced to make this decision,” Western Michigan coach Tim Lester told Yahoo Sports. “His GPA isn’t bad. We did everything we could to try [to help him]. We made sure we did everything in his best interest.”

The last player to be selected in the supplemental draft was Clemson offensive lineman Isaiah Battle, who was picked in the fifth round by the Rams in 2015.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was a second-round supplemental selection in 2012 and New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was third-round pick in 2011.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)