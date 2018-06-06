Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal is trying to enter the 2018 NFL supplemental draft and will file paperwork to do so, according to multiple media reports.

Beal, a 6'1" 190-pounder will petition the NCAA to enter the draft and could be selected in the first three rounds.

Beal had 26 tackles, one forced fumble, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions last season for Western Michigan and was a second-team All-MAC selection.

He won't play for Western Michigan this year because of academics.

“The bottom line is he was forced to make this decision,” Western Michigan coach Tim Lester told Yahoo Sports. “His GPA isn’t bad. We did everything we could to try [to help him]. We made sure we did everything in his best interest.”

The last player to be selected in the supplemental draft was Clemson offensive lineman Isaiah Battle, who was picked in the fifth round by the Rams in 2015.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was a second-round supplemental selection in 2012 and New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was third-round pick in 2011.