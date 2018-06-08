Former Tight End Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested for Alleged Burglary

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of residential burglary.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 08, 2018

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of residential burglary, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune. 

According to the Union-Tribune, the 34-year-old was arrested in Encinitas, California, after police responded to reports of a possible burglary in a mobile home park. He was held on $50,000 bail on one count of first-degree burglary and then released early Friday morning. 

Winslow is the son of Hall of Famer tight end Kellen Winslow.

Winslow Jr. was drafted as the sixth pick in the 2004 NFL draft by the Browns. He played 10 seasons for Cleveland, Seattle, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets before he was suspended four games in 2013 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)