Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of residential burglary, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune.

According to the Union-Tribune, the 34-year-old was arrested in Encinitas, California, after police responded to reports of a possible burglary in a mobile home park. He was held on $50,000 bail on one count of first-degree burglary and then released early Friday morning.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Famer tight end Kellen Winslow.

Winslow Jr. was drafted as the sixth pick in the 2004 NFL draft by the Browns. He played 10 seasons for Cleveland, Seattle, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets before he was suspended four games in 2013 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.