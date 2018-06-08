Julian Edelman on Suspension: 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Edelman also apologized to his teammates and the fans.

By Nihal Kolur
June 08, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver apologized to teammates, fans and the organization after being suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The 32-year-old is appealing his suspension and posted a statement on Instagram about the events:

Edelman missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL, but had played in the previous eight seasons with the Patriots.

He was drafted by New England in the seventh round in 2009 and is third all-time in career playoff receptions with 89. Edelman is just four grabs behind Reggie Wayne for second, but still well behind Jerry Rice and his 151 postseason catches.

Trainer Alex Guerrero released a statement on the matter as Edelman uses that TB12 method that Guerrero promoted with quarterback Tom Brady.  

"I’ve known Julian since his rookie year and he is a phenomenal athlete who takes his training seriously—it’s disappointing to hear today’s news," Guerrero said, according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran. Elite athletes sometimes work with multiple coaches and health professionals as part of their training. Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible and just plain wrong." 

The Patriots will host the Texans to open their season, and then go on the road to face the Jaguars in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship. In Week 3 New England will be on the road against the Lions and in Week 4 it will host the Dolphins.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)