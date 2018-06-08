Julian Edelman on Suspension: 'I Don't Know What Happened'

New England Patriots wide receiver apologized to teammates, fans and the organization after being suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The 32-year-old is appealing his suspension and posted a statement on Instagram about the events:

Edelman missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL, but had played in the previous eight seasons with the Patriots.

He was drafted by New England in the seventh round in 2009 and is third all-time in career playoff receptions with 89. Edelman is just four grabs behind Reggie Wayne for second, but still well behind Jerry Rice and his 151 postseason catches.

Trainer Alex Guerrero released a statement on the matter as Edelman uses that TB12 method that Guerrero promoted with quarterback Tom Brady.

"I’ve known Julian since his rookie year and he is a phenomenal athlete who takes his training seriously—it’s disappointing to hear today’s news," Guerrero said, according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran. Elite athletes sometimes work with multiple coaches and health professionals as part of their training. Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible and just plain wrong."

The Patriots will host the Texans to open their season, and then go on the road to face the Jaguars in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship. In Week 3 New England will be on the road against the Lions and in Week 4 it will host the Dolphins.