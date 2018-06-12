The Cardinals took time to surprise a kitchen staff member on his final day before being deployed.

Leo Longoria, a member of the Cardinals' kitchen staff and the Arizona Army National Guard, thought he was coming to work to say goodbye to his co-workers. Instead, Longoria was greeted by the entire Cardinals team and head coach Steve Wilks. They chanted "Leo" as he walked out of the kitchen astonished by the team gathered in the cafeteria.

Wilks wanted the team to take time to thank Longoria for his service and wish him well before his deployment.

Specialist Leo Longoria is an integral member of the Cardinals kitchen staff and in the Arizona Army National Guard. He is being deployed this evening. This morning, he thought he was stopping by Cards HQ to bid farewell to his coworkers. The team had something else in mind. pic.twitter.com/PuhQrCkauV — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 12, 2018

Wilks also told Longoria that his job with the Cardinals will be waiting for him when he returns.

"It shows that I have a caring place where I work and that's amazing," Longoria said when asked what the team's visit meant to him. "Having seen all the guys out there and going through all that, that was awesome. It warmed my heart."