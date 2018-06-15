The Raiders fear a potential suspension related to the NFL's substance-abuse policy for wide receiver Martavis Bryant, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken.

According to the Review-Journal, team officials declined comment but recognized the team is waiting for word from the league.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported there is some issue with Bryant, but it's not clear whether it will result in a delay or suspension. Rapoport added things were fine when Bryant met with league in late April.

Bryant missed the full 2016 season due to violations of the policy. He was conditionally reinstated last year, and he recorded 50 catches for 603 yards but was targeted less due to the rise of Juju Smith-Schuster.

The 26-year-old was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders in April in exchange for a 2018 third-round pick. Bryant was a 2014 fourth-round pick.