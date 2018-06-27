The wife of Denver Broncos majority owner Pat Bowlen announced Wednesday that she was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Annabel Bowlen made the annoucement in a statement released by the Broncos.

Annabel Bowlen, wife of #Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen, has announced that she too has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.



Mrs. B, you have all of #BroncosCountry behind you.



— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 27, 2018

"I decided to make my diagnosis public right away in the hope that it continues to raise awareness for those battling Alzheimer's and their loved ones," her statement said. "I feel that it is important for people to know that those in my situation do not need to completely withdraw from their daily activities. Based on my own experience with Pat, there will still be many joyous and rewarding moments for me as well as my family and friends.

Pat Bowlen gave up control of the team to Broncos president Joe Ellis after announcing that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014. The team was placed in a trust after Bowlen's announcement.

The Bowlen family bought the Broncos in 1984 and the franchise has won three Super Bowls since that time.